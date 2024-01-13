Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Lifted by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 3.5% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,462. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.11.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

