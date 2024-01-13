Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 325,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $16,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 570,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after buying an additional 16,845 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 318,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after buying an additional 59,754 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 813.3% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.52. 1,186,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.90. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $56.75.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

