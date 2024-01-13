Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Trading Down 11.6%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) was down 11.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter.

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high-speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

