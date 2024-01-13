Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Trading Up 0.4%

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 7,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 40,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Scully Royalty Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of Scully Royalty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Scully Royalty by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Scully Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Scully Royalty by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Scully Royalty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

