SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Raised to $60.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SEAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.55.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $68.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.83.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $548.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

