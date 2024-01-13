SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Major Shareholder Buys $42,439.96 in Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 6,694 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $42,439.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 578,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,383.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SecureWorks alerts:

On Wednesday, January 10th, Neil Gagnon bought 1,900 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $12,445.00.

SecureWorks Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $10.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $89.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCWX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 1,998.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 86.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 41.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SecureWorks

(Get Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.