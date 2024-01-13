Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,766 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4,660.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $83,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,011 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 82.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $138,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $50,018,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,088 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.05.

eBay Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $41.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

