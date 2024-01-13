Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Edison International by 144.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average of $68.05. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 97.20%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

