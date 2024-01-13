Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,462 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,462 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

