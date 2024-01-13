Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,464 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $229,992,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth about $266,095,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,492,132,000 after purchasing an additional 795,483 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.12.

Equifax Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE EFX opened at $243.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $252.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.