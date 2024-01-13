Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,614 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $161.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.40 and its 200 day moving average is $147.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.77 and a 12 month high of $164.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

