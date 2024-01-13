Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,605 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 36.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.25.

NYSE ALL opened at $151.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $152.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.89%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

