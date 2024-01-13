Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,310 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

XEL opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $71.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.31.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

