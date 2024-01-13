Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,782 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,782 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,451,000 after buying an additional 52,128,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,076,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,219,000 after buying an additional 1,080,196 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.56. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

