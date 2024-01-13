Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,890 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,977 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $42.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.