Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,685 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

