Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 20,977 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.4% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $47,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 744,978 shares of company stock worth $250,659,740 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.3 %

META opened at $374.49 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $132.14 and a one year high of $377.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.07.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

