Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,257 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 312.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.86.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $138.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.57. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $238.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

