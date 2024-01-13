Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 111.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 94.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90,701 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth $502,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 123.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRE traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.41. 3,123,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,343. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day moving average is $72.15. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

