Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Down 31.3% in December

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the December 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Senmiao Technology Stock Performance

Senmiao Technology stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Senmiao Technology has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.12.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 46.82% and a negative net margin of 50.08%.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

