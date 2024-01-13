Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ST. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after buying an additional 249,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.26. 1,388,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,625. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.54.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

