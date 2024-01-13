Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.20

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.23. Senstar Technologies shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 3,748 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.
Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.68%.
Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety and alarm systems.
