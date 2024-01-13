Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.20

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.23. Senstar Technologies shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 3,748 shares trading hands.

Senstar Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senstar Technologies

About Senstar Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senstar Technologies by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 191,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 71,285 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Senstar Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,058,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 26,762 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senstar Technologies by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Senstar Technologies by 312.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 55,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Senstar Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety and alarm systems.

