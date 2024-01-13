Sequent Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sequent Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,469,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,165,000 after purchasing an additional 130,344 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 658,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,372,000 after purchasing an additional 88,578 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 52,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 183,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 114,799 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.07. 11,329,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,407,210. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $75.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

