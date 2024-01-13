Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 17,790 Shares

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,790 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $170,250.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance

Shares of SRG opened at $9.55 on Friday. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 191.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seritage Growth Properties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 41.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Seritage Growth Properties

About Seritage Growth Properties

(Get Free Report)

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.