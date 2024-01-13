Sernova (TSE:SVA) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 92,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 173,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Sernova Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.79. The company has a market cap of C$197.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

Featured Stories

