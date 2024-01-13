Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Holdings Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.41% of Service Co. International worth $35,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Service Co. International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after buying an additional 905,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Service Co. International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Service Co. International by 1,032.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,616,000 after purchasing an additional 121,791 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

In related news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Service Co. International news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $68.23. 1,024,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,654. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.26.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.48%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

