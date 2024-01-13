Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $310.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $297.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $300.21.

NYSE:SHW opened at $302.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.64. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

