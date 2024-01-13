Short Interest in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Decreases By 29.4%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Akari Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273,528 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $2.88 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.