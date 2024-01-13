Short Interest in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Decreases By 29.4%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on Akari Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $2.88 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52.
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Akari Therapeutics
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.