Short Interest in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Drops By 29.6%

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the December 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.60.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Align Technology by 11.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN opened at $271.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.63. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

