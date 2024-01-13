Short Interest in Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Drops By 29.1%

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,600 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the December 15th total of 261,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Allied Gaming & Entertainment

In other Allied Gaming & Entertainment news, major shareholder Roy Choi acquired 1,411,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,326,435.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,667,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,814.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allied Gaming & Entertainment news, major shareholder Roy Choi acquired 1,411,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,326,435.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,667,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,814.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,738,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,887.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,492,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,499 in the last three months. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Allied Gaming & Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGAE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 43,563 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Stock Performance

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile

NASDAQ AGAE opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

Featured Stories

