Short Interest in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Grows By 32.7%

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the December 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 788,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpine Immune Sciences

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 41,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $711,211.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,915.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 41,063 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $711,211.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 332,949 shares of company stock worth $6,446,248. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $646,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

Shares of ALPN opened at $20.45 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

Further Reading

