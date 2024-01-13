Short Interest in Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Declines By 37.8%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Alvopetro Energy Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ALVOF opened at $5.04 on Friday. Alvopetro Energy has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $184.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38.
Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 53.79% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Alvopetro Energy will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Alvopetro Energy
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.
