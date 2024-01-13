Short Interest in Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Declines By 37.8%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ALVOF opened at $5.04 on Friday. Alvopetro Energy has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $184.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 53.79% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Alvopetro Energy will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Dividend Announcement

About Alvopetro Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

