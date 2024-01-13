Short Interest in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Drops By 34.0%

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,000 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the December 15th total of 399,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ANI Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 6,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $360,662.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,042,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,242,583.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Krista Davis sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $141,089.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 6,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $360,662.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,042,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,242,583.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,653. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $56.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.29. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.12 and a beta of 0.83.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.