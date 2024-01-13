Short Interest in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Increases By 87.3%

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a growth of 87.3% from the December 15th total of 78,800 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Apollomics in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollomics

Apollomics Trading Up 2.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollomics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLM opened at $0.99 on Friday. Apollomics has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

