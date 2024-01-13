Short Interest in Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Drops By 79.2%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Performance

AIOSF opened at $3.99 on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business.

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.