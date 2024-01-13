Short Interest in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Grows By 650.0%

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZD. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

AMZD opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $32.10.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

