Short Interest in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Drops By 27.8%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the December 15th total of 4,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 850,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 0.3 %

LILAK opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 47,265.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 20,797 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 3,107.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,993,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,065,000 after buying an additional 536,718 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LILAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

