Short Interest in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Expands By 47.3%

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Natural Health Trends Stock Performance

NHTC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,804. The firm has a market cap of $70.50 million, a PE ratio of 153.04 and a beta of 0.74. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Natural Health Trends

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Natural Health Trends during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Featured Articles

