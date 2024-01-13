Short Interest in Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Expands By 47.3%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the December 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Newcore Gold Stock Performance
Newcore Gold stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Newcore Gold has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.22.
Newcore Gold Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Newcore Gold
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- What are dividend payment dates?
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Newcore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.