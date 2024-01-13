Short Interest in Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Expands By 47.3%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the December 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Newcore Gold Stock Performance

Newcore Gold stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Newcore Gold has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.22.

Newcore Gold Company Profile

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana, as well as holds seven prospecting licenses. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

