Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Increases By 50.1%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the December 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BXMX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.86. 181,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,914. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2365 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
