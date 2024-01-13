Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Increases By 50.1%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the December 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXMX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.86. 181,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,914. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2365 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXMX. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 81,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

