Short Interest in Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS) Grows By 1,486.7%

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, an increase of 1,486.7% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPXS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Optex Systems in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Optex Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Optex Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Optex Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Optex Systems alerts:

Optex Systems Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of OPXS stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.31. Optex Systems has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14.

Optex Systems Company Profile

Optex Systems ( NASDAQ:OPXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter. Optex Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 17.07%.

(Get Free Report)

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Optex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.