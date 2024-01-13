Short Interest in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Rises By 47.0%

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,500 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the December 15th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Orgenesis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORGS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.30. 123,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,032. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Orgenesis has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.64.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 91.25% and a negative return on equity of 107.27%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orgenesis Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Orgenesis in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Orgenesis by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Orgenesis by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orgenesis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Orgenesis by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.