Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Declines By 27.6%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 247,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 978,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PNGAY opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. Ping An Insurance has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.05 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ping An Insurance will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

