Short Interest in Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Decreases By 28.4%

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2024

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISFGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Quisitive Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on QUISF

Quisitive Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of QUISF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.