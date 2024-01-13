Short Interest in Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Decreases By 28.4%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Quisitive Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of QUISF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

