Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Declines By 28.0%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the December 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of Randstad stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46. Randstad has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

