Short Interest in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Decreases By 28.6%

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

In other news, Director Harold T. Hanley III purchased 5,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $50,459.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,033.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 23.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 314.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 33,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 50.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMBI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. 8,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,474. The company has a market cap of $124.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $14.25.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.97%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

