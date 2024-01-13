Short Interest in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW) Increases By 1,991.3%

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, an increase of 1,991.3% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Down 3.6 %

SCRMW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 8,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,280. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 76,174 shares in the last quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 164,769 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 219,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 69,754 shares during the period.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

