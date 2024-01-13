Short Interest in Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Expands By 1,566.7%

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 1,566.7% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Seiko Epson Stock Performance

Seiko Epson stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.63. 11,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.57. Seiko Epson has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Seiko Epson will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

