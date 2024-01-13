Short Interest in Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Decreases By 27.1%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the December 15th total of 217,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 122.2 days.
Stella-Jones Trading Up 2.0 %
OTCMKTS:STLJF opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average of $52.69. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $62.00.
About Stella-Jones
