Short Interest in Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Decreases By 27.1%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the December 15th total of 217,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 122.2 days.

Stella-Jones Trading Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:STLJF opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average of $52.69. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $62.00.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.