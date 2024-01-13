Short Interest in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Rises By 54.1%

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,560,000 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the December 15th total of 22,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,691,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,083,057,000 after acquiring an additional 725,489 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BNS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $46.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $55.91. The firm has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.7773 dividend. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

